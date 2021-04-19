Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 179 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CEVA by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $58.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,833.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

