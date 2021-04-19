Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,426 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

