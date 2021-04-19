Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Southside Bancshares worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.10 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

