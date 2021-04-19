Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE ATGE opened at $40.02 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

