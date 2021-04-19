Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,857,882 shares of company stock worth $110,766,488 in the last 90 days.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

BIGC opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

