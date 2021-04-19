Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

