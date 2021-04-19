Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7 Million Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Inogen worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Inogen by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,781 shares of company stock worth $4,789,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $66.66.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

