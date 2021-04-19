Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. 18,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 74,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

