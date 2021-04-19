Privatix (PRIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $41,314.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market cap of $147,071.16 and $41,314.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Privatix Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 coins. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

