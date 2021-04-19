PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PROG stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. 7,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

