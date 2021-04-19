Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.98-4.04 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.98-4.04 EPS.

NYSE PLD opened at $112.56 on Monday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.15.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

