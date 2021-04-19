Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPCB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 42,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

