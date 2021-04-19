ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.81. 456,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.