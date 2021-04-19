Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,036 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 169,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. 16,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $32.68.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

