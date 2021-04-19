Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,314. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $113.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

