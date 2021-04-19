Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $525,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.26. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,964. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

