Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $121.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of PRU opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of -274.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $99.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

