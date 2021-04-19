PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTC. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Insiders sold a total of 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,065 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.