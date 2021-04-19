Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Puma has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $11.74.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

