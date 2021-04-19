Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

DLR opened at $145.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.