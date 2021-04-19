Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Lifted by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.50.

TSE GSY opened at C$149.55 on Monday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$35.26 and a twelve month high of C$151.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

