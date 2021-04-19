Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE SSD opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.09. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,669 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

