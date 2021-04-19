Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Raised by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $442.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.91 and its 200 day moving average is $208.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

