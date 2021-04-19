QChi Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,812.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, QChi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QChi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. QChi has a total market capitalization of $813,177.09 and approximately $2,812.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.02 or 0.00637253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00040305 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

