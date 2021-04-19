QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

LON QQ opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.52. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

