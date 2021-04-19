Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.13% of Quantum worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quantum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QMCO. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

