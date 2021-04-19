Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 621,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

QMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. 4,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

