QuarkChain Achieves Market Cap of $200.36 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $200.36 million and $2.92 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 3,046.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00646361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.