QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $674,374.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00089186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00637754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00040554 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

