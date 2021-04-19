QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THO traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $140.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

