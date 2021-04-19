QV Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 942,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,722 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $50,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

