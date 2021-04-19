QV Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.57. The stock had a trading volume of 96,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $351.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $328.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

