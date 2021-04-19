QV Investors Inc. Sells 21,860 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after buying an additional 593,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of M traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

