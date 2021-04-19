QV Investors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $77,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.58. 12,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

