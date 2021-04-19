R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LILA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $85,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LILA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

