Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

