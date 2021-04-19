Ratecoin (XRA) Reaches Market Cap of $137,409.33

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a market cap of $137,409.33 and $149.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

