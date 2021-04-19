Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys 455 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.82 and its 200-day moving average is $361.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

