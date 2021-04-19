Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.88. 45,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $369.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $393.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

