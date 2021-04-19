Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $24.84 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.90. The stock had a trading volume of 80,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,489. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

