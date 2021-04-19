Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $234,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $811.21. 6,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $742.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

