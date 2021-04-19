Raymond James Analysts Give Mogo (TSE:MOGO) a C$15.00 Price Target

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) has been assigned a C$15.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of MOGO traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.96. 312,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,772. The company has a market cap of C$422.53 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

