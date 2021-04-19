Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 17,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.20. 61,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

