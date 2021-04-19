Raze Network Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Day (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00274212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00024492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.37 or 0.99715783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.58 or 0.00905127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.00613783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

