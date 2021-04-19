Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

RLGY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Realogy has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

