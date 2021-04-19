Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entegris (ENTG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG):

4/16/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/9/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/8/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/1/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

3/31/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73.

Get Entegris Inc alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.