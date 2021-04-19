Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of REG opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

