Regis Management CO LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $236.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,762. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.