Regis Management CO LLC Sells 111,090 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 126,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,663. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

