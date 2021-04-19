Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.29 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.